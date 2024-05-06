NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.56

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 31550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

