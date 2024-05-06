Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.30% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Xometry by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 50,118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,243 shares of company stock valued at $247,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $17.59. 1,052,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,897. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xometry

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.