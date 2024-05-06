Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AIT traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.75. 443,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.73. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.