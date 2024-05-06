Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after buying an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. 29,195,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,243,738. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.