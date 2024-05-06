Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after buying an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. 29,195,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,243,738. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.