Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 121,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. PROCEPT BioRobotics makes up about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRCT. FMR LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,829,000 after buying an additional 870,364 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $26,404,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 636,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,862,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,861.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,861.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,581 shares of company stock worth $7,770,023 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,216. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.95.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.