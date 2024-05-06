Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after acquiring an additional 67,753 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 727,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Globe Life
In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Globe Life Price Performance
NYSE GL traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
Read More
