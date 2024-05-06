Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,254.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PMAY stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $33.15. 243,246 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

