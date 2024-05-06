BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.10

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 184729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.