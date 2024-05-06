BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.10

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 184729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

