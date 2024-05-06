iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.98

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.98 and last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 774665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.37.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.