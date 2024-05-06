iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.93

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.93 and last traded at $101.90, with a volume of 255138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 242,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 337.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

