iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.42

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 307186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $602.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

