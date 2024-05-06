Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $164.96. 402,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $164.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

