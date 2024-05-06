5,298 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,356,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,265,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.53. 1,390,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,180. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

