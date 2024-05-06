Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 770,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 94,423 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,395,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 64,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,116,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691,197. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.