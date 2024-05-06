Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 431 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $13,201.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,705.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $8,533.68.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92.
nCino Price Performance
NCNO traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $37.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.
Institutional Trading of nCino
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in nCino by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
