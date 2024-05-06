Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 431 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $13,201.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,705.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $8,533.68.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in nCino by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.