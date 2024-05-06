Ankr Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.28 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Ankr has a total market cap of $476.23 million and approximately $23.28 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,544.59 or 1.00040518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012801 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003614 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04899224 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $17,920,298.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.