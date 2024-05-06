Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Lessened by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 129,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $3.00 on Monday, hitting $115.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.87 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

