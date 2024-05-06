EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. EOS has a market capitalization of $917.80 million and $115.93 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000956 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001272 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001297 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,125,139,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,140,341 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

