Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 97995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Select Sands Trading Down 66.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$442,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.22.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

