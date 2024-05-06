BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 4%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.13. 949,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,322,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of -4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.