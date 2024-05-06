NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.46. 441,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 907,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

NextNav Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of $949.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,857.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

In other NextNav news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $99,603.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NextNav news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $99,603.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,115,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,805.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 583,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,160 and sold 75,000 shares worth $317,250. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

