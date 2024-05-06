NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.46. 441,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 907,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of $949.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,857.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
