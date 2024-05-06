Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th

Shares of Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.

Archer Stock Performance

ARHVF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. Archer has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Archer alerts:

About Archer

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.