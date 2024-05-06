Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th

Shares of Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.
Archer Stock Performance
ARHVF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. Archer has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
About Archer
