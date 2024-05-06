Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Down 3.4%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 1,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Guild Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Guild had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 7.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Guild by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

