Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.60

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.
