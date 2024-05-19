LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Kjell Gruner Sells 5,000 Shares

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

LiveWire Group stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

