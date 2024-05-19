Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 37,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 28,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Teucrium Sugar Fund worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

