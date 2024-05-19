Insider Buying: Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Wakefield Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,300.00 ($22,715.23).
Viva Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.98.
Viva Energy Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viva Energy Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.