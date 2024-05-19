5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Buys C$30,044.00 in Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00.

Jean-Marie Bourassa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85.

TSE:VNP opened at C$5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.12. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$5.43. The firm has a market cap of C$472.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2531586 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

