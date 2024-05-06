Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 2,542,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,584,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Foot Locker Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $522,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Foot Locker by 167.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,723 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,967 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,187 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

