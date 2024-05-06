Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 6.7%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 255,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 779,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.24.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 38.89% and a negative return on equity of 291.29%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UP. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

