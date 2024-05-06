Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.98

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $81.58, with a volume of 165926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,250. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

