MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.56. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

