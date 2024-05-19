Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Adicet Bio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Adicet Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 500,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

