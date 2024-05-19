Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) PT at $160.92

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

