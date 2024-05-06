Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 31,746 shares.The stock last traded at $62.19 and had previously closed at $61.68.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $822.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,730,000. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61,446 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,405 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 314,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

