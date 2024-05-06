Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells 5,110 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $156,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 8th, Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $82,928.10.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.87. 800,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.