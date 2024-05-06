Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells 5,110 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $156,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $82,928.10.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.87. 800,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

