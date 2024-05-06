Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 50,201 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 96,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.45. 844,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,446. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

