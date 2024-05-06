Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.440 EPS.

Five9 Stock Down 3.8 %

FIVN traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

