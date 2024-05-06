Metahero (HERO) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Metahero has a market cap of $37.15 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

