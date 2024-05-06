Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 12,226 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 745,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,360. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

