Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 77,923 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 767,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 203,870 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,506,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 28,612 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

