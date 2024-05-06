International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 465,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,316. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

