Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WEX alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.39. 444,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,706. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day moving average of $204.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 558,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.