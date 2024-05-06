Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells 15,242 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $466,862.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,153 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,406.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84.

nCino Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. 800,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,749. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

