MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VXF traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.88. 1,665,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,623. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

