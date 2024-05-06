Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,305.61 and last traded at $1,294.03. Approximately 374,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,876,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,278.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $607.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,151.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.