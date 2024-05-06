Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.9%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $591.91 and last traded at $590.28. 1,201,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,398,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $579.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Netflix Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $602.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

