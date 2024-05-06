GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Takes $27,000 Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

BW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BW

Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 59,229 shares of company stock worth $62,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.