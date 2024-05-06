Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 210,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Comcast by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,164,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

