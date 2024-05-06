Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.0 million-$245.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.0 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.190 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,664. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. Five9 has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

